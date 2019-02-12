Man in Custody After Woman Found Dead at Riverside Senior Living Complex Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is in custody as homicide detectives investigate the death of a woman whose body was found at a Riverside senior living complex early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to a welfare check at 3003 Orange Street, which is listed as the Silvercrest community run by the Salvation Army, authorities said.

"When they arrived, officers entered the apartment and located an elderly female victim who was unconscious with visible injuries," states a news release from Riverside police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it seems that the attacker did not know the victim and that it appeared to be a crime of opportunity.

The victim had not been stabbed or shot, authorities said, but it remains unclear how she was killed.

Police have described the man who has been detained as a possible suspect. He was taken to a police station for questioning.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video