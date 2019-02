Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles granted its 10,000th wish on the UCLA campus on Wednesday, when 6-year-old Joselin Palma got a chance to practice with the UCLA Gymnastics team, seven-time NCAA champions. Joselin, who has a birth defect called gastroschisis, got to meet Bruins star Katelyn Ohashi and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber, a volunteer assistant coach for the team. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 13, 2019.

Our hearts are so full after spending the morning with Joselin, her family and @makeawishla! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/bE0rvDRHhw — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 13, 2019

So excited for our 10,000th wish today. Thank you @uclagymnastics for granting Joselin’s wish to be a gymnast! https://t.co/JE9CHdaPji — Make-A-Wish LA (@makeawishla) February 13, 2019