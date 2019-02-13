Food Finders 30th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live with the Lakewood in nonprofit organization FOOD FINDERS, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

FOOD FINDERS is a multi-regional food bank and rescue program that picks up donated food from hundreds of local grocery stores, bakeries, restaurants and produce markets. The organization then distributes the food to missions, shelters, and social service agencies that feed the needy and poor.

The organization says its volunteers and staff drivers pick up and deliver on a same-day basis. On average, FOOD FINDERS provide enough food for 22,000 meals a day, reducing the amount of food insecurity and food waste prevalent throughout Southern California. For more information, take a look at their website.

Food Finders: Rescuing Food. Reducing Hunger

3744 North Industry Ave., Suite 401

Lakewood, CA 90712

(562) 283-1400

*Serving Los Angeles County and Orange County since 1989*

