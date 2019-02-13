Attempted Burglary Suspects Arrested After Locking Themselves Out of Car in Claremont

Police arrested two suspects believed to have been attempting to rob a Claremont home, after they locked themselves out of their car, the Claremont Police Department said.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Via Santa Catarina Avenue after a homeowner said he saw a woman inside his backyard looking into windows, according to police.

The suspect spotted the homeowner and fled on foot towards Mountain Avenue, where a second male suspect was waiting near a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata, police said.

The suspects were unable to get into the car and leave the area because the keys were locked inside the vehicle, according to police.

Officers then arrived at the scene and detained both suspects.

The suspects, identified as Cecilia Garcia, 28, of Baldwin Park, and Christopher Gutierrez, 44, of Los Angele were both arrested on attempted burglary, conspiracy and being under the influence of a controlled substance charges, police said. Garcia was being held at a Claremont jail with bail set at $80,000, according to public records. Gutierrez was being held at a Los Angeles correctional facility on a $50,000 bail. Both suspects were scheduled to appear at a Pomona court on February 15.