Cat Found Stuck in Vehicle’s Engine in Riverside Was Caught in Illegal Trap, Authorities Say

A cat who was rescued from a truck’s engine in a residential area of Riverside this week had gotten her paw stuck in an illegal trap, authorities said Wednesday.

Two animal control officers responded to Hershey Way on Tuesday after the orange tabby somehow became trapped in the pickup’s engine, according to a news release from the Riverside County Department of Animal Service. Meows could be heard coming from the engine’s compartment.

When the officers lifted the heavy hood up, they found the cat’s back right paw was stuck in the illegal trap, the release stated.

“We saw her hanging upside down, but we didn’t know what was going on until we opened up the hood,” said Officer Tiffany Fuller, who was one of the responders. “We saw an inhumane, old style trap on her foot.”

Officer Cecelia Morris was able to open the trap with her foot, freeing the kitty.

After rescuing the tabby — now named Chloe — the officers took her to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, where she was examined by veterinary team members.

Despite the severity of the situation, the 6-year-old cat was found not to have any serious injuries or permanent paw damage.

“She’s very fortunate,” Fuller said, according to the release. “We really thought she would have to have her paw or leg amputated.”

The clamp-type trap the tabby had stepped is among those used to try to capture coyotes or other types of unwanted wildlife, the release stated.

That style of trap, however, is illegal, and can warrant possible animal cruelty charges for anyone caught putting one out, authorities said.

Chloe, meanwhile, is up for adoption, according to the agency. For more information, visit the website www.rcdas.org.