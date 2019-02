Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Chino bicycle shop employee was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle being driven by thieves who had stolen an expensive bike from the business. Now police are asking for the public's help to locate the two men who were caught on surveillance video. Courtney Friel reports from Chino for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 13, 2019.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim. You can find more information here.