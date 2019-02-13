Deadline for Californians to Apply for Federal Wildfire Aid Is Friday

Property destroyed in the Woolsey Fire is seen on Sierra Creek Road in Agoura Hills on Nov. 15, 2018.(Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The deadline for residents in Los Angeles, Ventura and Butte counties to apply for federal relief from damage suffered in the Woolsey, Hill and Camp wildfires is 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Victims of the Woolsey and Hill fires in Los Angeles County and Ventura County, which torched more than 100,000 acres and destroyed thousands of structures, may be eligible for a wide variety of aid to fund repairs, replace lost or damaged property, or help pay for medical or funeral expenses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency registration deadline for disaster assistance is Feb. 15. Survivors of the fires can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362.

Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services can call (800) 621-3362 to register, according to FEMA. Multilingual options are available, and calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

