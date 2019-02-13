× FEMA Administrator Brock Long Resigns After Probe Into Whether He Misused Government Vehicles

Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long announced Wednesday that he is resigning.

“It has been a great honor to serve our country as @fema Administrator for the past two years. While this has been the opportunity of the lifetime, it is time for me to go home to my family,” Long tweeted.

Last fall, Long was the subject of a Department of Homeland Security probe into whether he was misusing government resources when he used government vehicles and personnel for six-hour drives between his home in North Carolina and FEMA headquarters in Washington.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said at the time that Long would reimburse the federal government for his non-official use of government vehicles.

