Roof Partially Collapses as Large Fire Tears Through Commercial Building in Huntington Park

Firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand on a raging inferno that caused major damage to a multi-story commercial building in Huntington Park on Wednesday morning.

The large blaze was reported just after 10:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Belgrave Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It sent up a tall column of thick grey smoke that was visible for miles across Los Angeles, Sky5 video showed.

More than 30 minutes into the firefight, orange flames could be still seen shooting out of the structure’s roof, which officials said had partially collapsed. A side wall also appeared to have collapsed, according to the aerial footage.

At one point, power lines were sparking in front of the structure.

By 11:30 a.m., however, most of the flames appeared to have been extinguished.

No injuries were immediately reported, according to the Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear what ignited the blaze; the cause was under investigation.

KTLA’s Brian Day contributed to this story.