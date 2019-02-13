Frank Buckley Interviews: Terence Blanchard, Film Composer/Jazz Musician

Terence Blanchard is a jazz musician and film composer who has scored all of Spike Lee’s films since composing the score for Jungle Fever in 1991. He is nominated for a 2019 Academy Award for Music (Original Score) for composing the score for Spike Lee’s film BlacKkKlansman. Terence has won several Grammy Awards as a jazz trumpeter and as a composer including most recently winning a 2019 Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for the song Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil) from the BlacKkKlansman soundtrack.

During this podcast, Terence discusses his process when working with Spike Lee, and he dissects some of the scenes from BlacKkKlansman revealing how the music was created for those scenes. He also talks about what it’s like to receive his first Academy Award nomination and what it would mean to win an Oscar.

Related show links: