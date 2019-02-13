Fugitive Sought in Connection With L.A.-Area Sex Assaults Killed in FBI Shooting in North Carolina

A fugitive who’s been on the run for more than a year after being linked to four Los Angeles-area sexual assault died Wednesday when he was shot by FBI agents as they attempted to apprehend him in North Carolina, authorities said.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 47, was killed about 6 a.m. in Apex, North Carolina, Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division Capt. William Hayes said.

After spending well over a year hunting for Carlson, FBI agents tracked him down at a hotel in the North Carolina town, according to Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

“Agents approached the room and attempted to take Carlson into custody,” Delacourt said. “Following an alteration over a gun, Carlson was shot to death by FBI agents.”

He was sought in connection with at least four sexual assault in Southern California, officials said. In the crimes, Carlson attacked the victims inside their homes and sexually assaulted them at gunpoint, Hayes said.

Carlson was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in September of 2018, a year after he posted bond, with the help of family members, and fled while awaiting trial in connection with the gunpoint sexual assaults of two women at their homes in West Los Angeles in 2017, Hayes said.

DNA submitted by Carlson at the time of his 2017 arrest ultimately linked him to to similar sexual assaults that took place in Hollywood in 2003, Hayes said.

LAPD investigators spent a year seeking Carlson, Hayes said. They determined he had fled from Southern California, sought a warrant for unlawful flight from prosecution and enlisted the help of the FBI to track him down. A $100,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

Hundreds of tips from the public led officials to focus their efforts on the southeastern U.S., Delacourt said.

Police spotted Carlson in Alabama in November of 2017, but he managed to elude authorities during a high-speed chase, according to the FBI. He was seen the following week in Florida, but remained at large until Wednesday morning.

In addition to the four crimes Carlson was formally accused of, detectives were also investigating his possible connection to at least one additional sexual assault that took place in 2003, Hayes said.

As is policy, the FBI shooting will be reviewed by local prosecutors and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Section, officials said.