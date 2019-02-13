Gov. Newsom Derails Trump’s Call to Return Funding For Bullet Train Project

Posted 9:12 PM, February 13, 2019
Construction of California's high-speed rail project in Fresno in August 2018. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to scale back the high-speed rail project, President Trump demanded that California return billions of dollars to the federal government.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump said the state had been forced to cancel the project and referred to it as a “green disaster.”

Newsom fired back in his own tweet, decrying what he called “fake news.”

During his first State of the State address Tuesday, Newsom announced he was scaling back the $77-billion project. He said he supports finishing the controversial high-speed rail line between Bakersfield and Merced but needs to reassess the crucial legs connecting major urban centers in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

