Gunman Fires at Least 19 Shots at San Diego Restaurant But No One Hurt

A man armed with an assault rifle-caliber weapon fired multiple rounds at a San Diego restaurant Tuesday night, police said, but no one was wounded, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. outside Asian Bistro in the 400 block of University Avenue in the Hillcrest neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man matching the gunman's description. Officers recovered the weapon and at least 19 shell casings, along with discarded clothing.

Stefano Markell Parker was booked in the San Diego Central Jail at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department website. He was being held without bail.

Parker faces the possibility of nine counts of attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm charges.

No one inside was struck by gunfire, and only the business itself was hit, Lt. Andra Brown said. She described the 19 casings as having been fired by an "assault rifle-caliber weapon."

Michael Hurtado told KSWB he was tucking his two little girls into bed when they heard a rattle of gunfire.

“I heard rapid succession of what had sounded like long-rifle shots," Hurtado said. "Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam! About seven to 10. It was enough to where my girls jumped up and started screaming and I yelled at them, 'get in the bathroom as fast as you can, just get in the bathroom.'"

Hurtado said he called 911 and went downstairs, where he ran into someone who said he saw what happened.

"He said there was a guy on the north side of University who was wearing a hoodie and, as he was firing, he was crossing University and he was firing towards Fig Tree and the Asian Bistro, and then ran down our alley. So he had the gun up ... and was firing as he was running," Hurtado said. "God knows what would have happened if any of those rounds would have gone into my apartment and hit one of my kids. I would have been devastated."

At least one person may have been hit by shattered glass, police said.

