Human Remains Discovered in Llano

Homicide detectives are investigating after unidentified human remains were discovered in a remote area in Llano on Wednesday, officials said.

Few details were initially available regarding the discovery, which was reported about 1:15 p.m. at 235th Street and Avenue T, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No description of the dead person was available, nor was any information regarding the circumstances of the death.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time,” Viera said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.