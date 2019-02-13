Laguna Hills Hotel Held up at Gunpoint; 2 Robbers Sought After Getting Away With Cash

Authorities in Orange County are searching for two men who robbed a hotel at gunpoint in Laguna Hills Tuesday night.
The incident was reported about 10 p.m. at The Hills Hotel on La Paz Road near the 5 Freeway, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.
Surveillance video shows two men dressed in all black entering the hotel lobby and approaching the counter.
“One of them had a cover on their face … with a big gun. And then the other one has a white bag,” hotel employee Niloufar Dupray said.
Dupray said she’s worked at the hotel for seven years and nothing like this has ever happened before.
“I just gave them everything … He said give me everything, otherwise I’m going to shoot you,” she said.
The robbery took only a few seconds, but the men got away with about $1,000, Dupray said.
The Sheriff's Department later stated the amount may have been closer to $400.
Authorities described the men as two white males in their 20s.
They were seen on the video running out of the lobby toward La Paz road.
A search of the area did not locate the men, the Sheriff's Department stated.