Laguna Hills Hotel Held up at Gunpoint; 2 Robbers Sought After Getting Away With Cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities in Orange County are searching for two men who robbed a hotel at gunpoint in Laguna Hills Tuesday night.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. at The Hills Hotel on La Paz Road near the 5 Freeway, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

Surveillance video shows two men dressed in all black entering the hotel lobby and approaching the counter.

“One of them had a cover on their face … with a big gun. And then the other one has a white bag,” hotel employee Niloufar Dupray said.

Dupray said she’s worked at the hotel for seven years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“I just gave them everything … He said give me everything, otherwise I’m going to shoot you,” she said.

The robbery took only a few seconds, but the men got away with about $1,000, Dupray said.

The Sheriff's Department later stated the amount may have been closer to $400.

Authorities described the men as two white males in their 20s.

They were seen on the video running out of the lobby toward La Paz road.

A search of the area did not locate the men, the Sheriff's Department stated.