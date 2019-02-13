LAPD Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Violent Caught-on-Video Robbery in South L.A.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on video shooting and robbing a South L.A. business earlier this month.

The incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 along the 700 block of East 54th Street.

The man is seen approaching an employee who is standing behind a bulletproof glass partition. He then takes out a gun, points it through an opening in the window and demands money, the video shows.

The man fires one round in the store and narrowly misses the employee.

The cashier gives the man money and the suspect runs out of the store, police said.

He is described as being 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

He has medium complexion and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was also described as having a gap between his two front teeth.

Anyone with information about the man in the video or the incident can call 323 846-6572.