Lawndale Residents Concerned Bicycling Thieves Are Targeting Neighborhood

Posted 12:08 AM, February 13, 2019, by

Lawndale residents say surveillance cameras have captured at least one person on a bicycle committing theft in the neighborhood, and they're concerned it's part of a larger trend. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 12, 2019.

