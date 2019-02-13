Long Beach Chapel Offering $14 Wedding Ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The owner and officiant at the Cute Little Wedding Chapel in Long Beach wants to make it easy and affordable for couples to get married on Valentine's Day, so he's offering $14 marriage ceremonies on Thursday.

No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are OK. The special is valid for the couple and up to four guests; additional fees will be charged for additional guests. The couple must have a marriage license, or one can be issued at the chapel for an additional fee (advance notice and processing required).

The promotion is being offered from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other times are available for additional fees.

For more information contact Alan Katz through his website, by calling 562-435-4000 or emailing info@greatofficiants.com.

If you can't make it to Long Beach, same-day wedding ceremonies without a prior appointment required are being offered across Los Angeles County for a fee of $35, according to the Registrar-Recorder's Office.

Locations include Norwalk, Lancaster, Van Nuys, South and East L.A., Del Aire and Beverly Hills. Click here for more information and apply for a license at lavote.net.