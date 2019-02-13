BREAKING: FEMA Administrator Brock Long Resigns

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Boy on Cajon Pass, Breaking Into Retired Deputies’ Home

Posted 1:11 PM, February 13, 2019, by
Chief Bill Dance with California Highway Patrol addresses reporters on Feb. 13, 2019 in San Bernardino. (Credit: CHP Inland Division)

Chief Bill Dance with California Highway Patrol addresses reporters on Feb. 13, 2019 in San Bernardino. (Credit: CHP Inland Division)

Officials on Wednesday announced an arrest in a car-to-car shooting on the Cajon Pass that injured a boy earlier in February.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department detained Jose Luis Chavez when he allegedly trespassed into the High Desert home of two retired deputies an hour after the Feb. 7 shooting.

One of the deputies, a married couple, contacted California Highway Patrol when she learned of the Cajon Pass incident the next day.

“She mentioned that we should probably interview this individual… It was her intuition,” Chief Bill Dance with CHP said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes north of the 210 Freeway and south of Cleghorn Road, according to the agency.

A bullet hole is seen in the window of the victim's vehicle on Feb. 8, 2019. (Credit: Loudlabs)

Related Story
CHP Searching for Leads After 10-Year-Old Boy Shot in Head in Car-to-Car Shooting on Cajon Pass

A man opened fire on a BMW-5 Series car from inside his vehicle, striking a 10-year-old boy in the head. The victim survived his injuries.

Investigators believe it was a random attack.

About an hour later, the High Desert couple contacted the Sheriff’s Department about a man who had entered their property.

He was carrying some ammunition, according to CHP. Officers also reported discovering a firearm in his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

The Sheriff’s Department detained him on suspicion of trespassing and being a felon in possession of a firearm. CHP authorities later conducted a search warrant at Chavez’s Phelan home, where they found several guns.

The eastbound 10 Freeway in Colton at the 215 Freeway overpass is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from March 2018.

Related Story
CHP Seeks Witnesses in Car-to-Car Shooting on 10 Freeway in Colton, Not Far From Where Boy Was Shot in Head

Dance said investigators are confident that Chavez was the shooter, and that he could now face an additional charge of attempted murder.

The officer said the 10-year-old victim, who’s expected to make a full recovery, was at Wednesday’s news conference with his family.

“He wanted to come here today to show support for CHP and Sheriff’s Department… He’s a great kid,” Dance said.

The day after the Cajon Pass incident, another car-to-car shooting occurred nearby on the 10 Freeway in Colton.

Authorities said they have found no evidence to suggest a link between Chavez and additional shootings in the area.

 

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.