Newsom’s ‘Shocking’ Cut to California’s High-Speed Rail Project Creates Uncertainty About Its Future

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he intends to scale back California’s $77-billion bullet train project stunned many officials close to the project while also raising many questions about what it actually means.

“It is shocking,” said a senior executive at a major engineering firm in California who has worked on the bullet train project and asked not to be identified. “I didn’t think he was that bold.”

Newsom said Wednesday that while the state has the capacity to complete the first leg in the Central Valley, extending the rail line to Southern California and the Bay Area would “cost too much and, respectfully, take too long.”

His words left much room for interpretation, and some experts said there remains much uncertainty about the future scope, direction and funding of the mega-project.

