Officials Seeking 4 People in Connection With Rosemead Shooting That Left Man Injured

Detectives on Wednesday sought the public’s help identifying a suspect and three of his friends in a September 2018 shooting in Rosemead that left one man with critical injuries.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a man became involved in a minor argument with three other men at a restaurant in the 8900 block of Garvey Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Authorities said the group subsequently went outside, where the suspect opened fire and hit one person. That victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a hospital.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds that left him with life altering injuries,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Department said.

Another person, 26, was also shot at but did not suffer any injuries. The perpetrator chased the third victim through the parking lot while pointing a gun at him, the Sheriff’s Department said. That person, 31, was not hit by gunfire.

The shooter, believed to be an Asian man about 20 to 30 years old, then got into the black four-door sedan he arrived in and headed east on Garvey Avenue. Officials said his three friends, described as women in their 20s, also fled with him.

The Sheriff’s Department released surveillance video from inside the restaurant showing the four people wanted, as well as footage from the parking lot that captured a man apparently holding a firearm while chasing a victim.

Anyone with information can call Detective S. Jimenez at 626-285-7171. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.