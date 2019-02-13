Parolee Arrested in Violent Rape Also Suspected of Battering Woman on Riverside Street: Police

A parolee arrested following a monthslong investigation into a violent sexual assault in Riverside is also suspected of assaulting and robbing a woman last week, police said Wednesday.

Carlos Romero, 31, of Riverside, was recently identified as a suspect in a rape that occurred last September in the La Sierra neighborhood, Riverside police said in a news release.

Officials subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for the allegations of rape, kidnapping and assault, and discovered Romero already had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating the terms of his parole.

The suspect, described by authorities as homeless, was tracked to a location in Yucaipa.

Last Friday, Feb. 8, a SWAT team and U.S. Marshals stormed a residence where Romero was hiding and arrested him on the outstanding warrants, police said.

After investigating further, authorities also tied Romero to a robbery and battery that left a woman seriously injured on Feb. 6.

Officers responding to a robbery around 10:35 a.m. found a woman who said she was confronted by a man while at her vehicle parked on the 3600 block of Banbury Drive.

Romero is accused of assaulting the woman and stealing her money before fleeing.

The suspect was being held without bail, officials said.

Detectives are now investigating whether Romero was involved in other similar crimes.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or kbeler@riversideca.gov, Detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or sontko@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brandi Merrill at 951-353-7120 or bmerrill@riversideca.gov.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via rpdtips@riversideca.gov referencing incident No. P18165314.