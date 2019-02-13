Parolee Arrested in Woman’s Death at Riverside Senior Living Apartment Complex

Authorities on Wednesday identified a person arrested in the death of a Riverside senior living complex resident as a local man on parole.

Steve Anthony Martinez II, 38, of Riverside, was arrested on suspicion of murder and parole violations.

According to Riverside police, officers responded to a Salvation Army senior apartment complex at 3003 Orange St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.

Police entered a unit and found a woman in her mid-60s unresponsive with apparent injuries. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers later found and detained a suspect nearby, the Police Department said. They took him to the police station for questioning.

Martinez was then booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for possible murder and parole violation charges, according to the agency. He’s being held without bail.

The Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim pending notification of family members.

Authorities provided no further details as the case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Dave Riedeman at 951-353-7104 or driedeman@riversideca.gov or Detective Jim Brandt at 951-353-7137 or jbrandt@riversideca.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov using the Riverside Police Department mobile app’s “Submit a Tip” feature and use the incident number 190004826.

