PCH Reopens in Santa Monica After Geysers From Sheared Hydrant Shot Water Onto Highway

The Pacific Coast Highway has reopened in Santa Monica after a vehicle sheared at least one fire hydrant, prompting officials to close down a stretch the highway Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred north of the Santa Monica Pier during the early morning hours.

Video just before 6 a.m. showed two geysers shooting water several feet into the air on PCH.

Officials closed the highway from the base of the California Incline to where the 10 Freeway meets PCH near the pier.

Traffic on the 10 Freeway was also impacted.

All southbound lanes of PCH were reopened just after 8 a.m., according to a tweet from the City of Santa Monica. The northbound lanes, however, remained closed as crews worked to clean up the highway.

An update from Caltrans posted just after 10 a.m. announced the northbound lanes had also reopened.

It was unclear what caused the crash.