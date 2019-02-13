Police Investigating Triple Homicide in Newport Beach

Police respond to investigate a triple homicide within a gated community in Newport Beach on Feb. 13, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Homicide detectives were investigating after three people were killed in an upscale gated community in Newport Beach on Wednesday.

Paramedics responded to a medical emergency on a street named Palazzo in the Bonita Canyon development just after 9 p.m., Newport Beach fire officials said.

The incident is being investigated as a triple homicide, according to Heather Rangel, a public information officer for Newport Beach police.

A suspect was detained and there is no threat to the public, Rangel said.

Police were not releasing any other information about the case.

Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence on the street, which was partially blocked off with crime scene tape.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

