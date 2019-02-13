Police Investigating Triple Homicide in Newport Beach
Homicide detectives were investigating after three people were killed in an upscale gated community in Newport Beach on Wednesday.
Paramedics responded to a medical emergency on a street named Palazzo in the Bonita Canyon development just after 9 p.m., Newport Beach fire officials said.
The incident is being investigated as a triple homicide, according to Heather Rangel, a public information officer for Newport Beach police.
A suspect was detained and there is no threat to the public, Rangel said.
Police were not releasing any other information about the case.
Video from the scene showed a large law enforcement presence on the street, which was partially blocked off with crime scene tape.
No further details were immediately available.
KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.