Rare Goeldi’s Monkey Recovered by Police After Being Stolen From Florida Zoo

Kali, the 12-year-old rare Goeldi’s monkey reported stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo, has been found safe and sound.

West Palm Beach police said Wednesday morning on Twitter that “Kali is home!” and they’ll provide more details soon.

Detectives brought the Goeldi’s monkey back to the zoo just before midnight and she appears to be in good condition, zoo president and CEO Margo McKnight said in a news release sent Wednesday morning.

The monkey weighs about 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing early Monday. Surveillance video showed a person walking on the zoo’s perimeter about that same time. Officials said there were signs of forced entry in Kail’s habitat.

Zoo officials are “grateful for the tenacious and passionate detectives and police officers” who searched for Kali, McKnight said.

A $6,000 reward had been offered for Kali’s safe return.

