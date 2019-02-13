SoCal Prepares for 2 Days of Heavy Rain; Evacuation Warnings in Place for Some Burn Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another storm bearing down on Southern California is expected to bring periods of heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday, prompting officials in Riverside County to issue evacuation warnings for residents in the Holy Fire burn areas.

The Pacific storm is expected to move into the region Wednesday morning, but the heaviest rain isn’t expected until later in the afternoon, the National Weather Service stated.

A flash flood watch is in place for parts of Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties from late Wednesday through Thursday evening.

Forecasters are expected 1 to 2 inches of rain along the coast and valley locations. Two to 4 inches are expected in the foothills, with around 5 inches of rain possible in the mountains.

This week’s storm is also expected to be quite a bit warmer than our last weather system, which means snow levels are expected to rise to about 7,000 feet.

Evacuation warnings in some Holy Fire burn areas

Officials say residents in the Riverside County Holy Fire burn areas should be ready to leave at any time. Forecasters believe this could be the strongest storm to hit the area this season.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

• Amorose

• Alberhill

• Alvarado-A

• Glen Ivy-A

• Glen Ivy-B

• Glen Eden

• Grace

• Horse thief-A

• Laguna-A

• Lakeside-A

• Maitri

• McVicker-A

• Rice

• Withrow-A

These zones “should go now,” according to the city’s website rivcoready.org/stormready. “This is the safest time to leave,” the website reads.

A care and reception center has been opened at Temescal Canyon High School, located at 28532 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore.

Storm brings mud slide threat to Woolsey Fire burn areas

Residents in the Woolsey Fire burn areas are also bracing for the arrival of Wednesday's storm.

The city of Malibu has prepared by clearing out storm drains and have asked residents to take precautions for their own properties.

Sand bags are available to residents at Fire Station 70 and 88.

Officials asked residents to avoid canyon roads during periods of rain. Drivers should also be aware that portions of Pacific Coast Highway are subject to close at various times due to mud and debris flows.

Forecasters are expecting periods of rain to continue through Thursday evening and possibly into Friday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video