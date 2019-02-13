Stockton Special Education Teacher Sentenced to Life in Prison for Incest, Sexually Abusing Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Stockton special education teacher has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing minors, including his own children, for nearly 20 years.

Rodney Flucas, 50, was given a life sentence Tuesday for transporting minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Flucas also was sentenced to 10 years for transporting his daughter across state lines to engage in incest and 20 years for attempted witness tampering, according to a news release by the U.S. attorney’s office.

Flucas abused four of his daughters, a son and two other young women, beginning when they were minors, and faced allegations that he impregnated two of his daughters and one of his daughter’s friends, court documents show. DNA tests confirmed that he is the father of 10 children born to his victims, including three children born to one of his daughters, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The abuse began in 2000, when Flucas lived with his family in Valdosta, Ga., according to evidence presented at trial. There, he owned or rented at least four houses on the same street where his wife, ex-wife, other partners and several children lived.

