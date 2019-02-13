× Tech Billionaire Henry Nicholas Charged With Drug Trafficking in Las Vegas

Billionaire Henry T. Nicholas III was charged Wednesday in Las Vegas with multiple charges of narcotics trafficking six months after police discovered heroin and meth in the Broadcom co-founder’s massive suite at the Encore hotel.

Based on the quantities of the narcotics found inside the suite in August, the Clark County district attorney charged Nicholas, 59, and Ashley Fargo, a woman present in the suite with the billionaire, with five felony counts of trafficking and two of possession.

Court documents said investigators recovered 82.5 grams of meth and 4.24 grams of heroin.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detained Nicholas and Fargo at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 7 after hotel security called police to the room, according to Vegas Metro Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman.

