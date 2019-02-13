× Trump Drafting Executive Order Order to Ban Huawei From U.S.

The White House is preparing a sweeping executive order that could bar Chinese companies from selling equipment for use in future U.S. telecommunications networks, claiming Beijing could exploit the technology to carry out cyber intrusions and espionage.

The main target of the draft order, expected to be released in days, is Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer. The order would not affect U.S. consumer electronics companies whose products incorporate components from China.

Huawei’s attempts to penetrate the U.S. market have alarmed intelligence agencies for years.

The order is certain to further inflame tensions with Beijing as the Trump administration seeks to conclude a trade deal with China. U.S. officials insist the proposed executive order is unrelated to the trade negotiations.

