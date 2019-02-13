Two Found Dead at Covina Home Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

Posted 6:45 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47PM, February 13, 2019

Police checking out a report of domestic violence found two people dead inside a Covina home on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers first responded about 4:45 p.m. to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of East Center Street, Covina Police Department Lt. Dan Regan said.

The 200 block of East Center Street in Covina, as pictured in a Google Street View image in February of 2018.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the deaths were not available as detectives continued working at the scene Wednesday afternoon. No description of the dead was released, and there was no information released regarding any possible suspects.

Anyone with information can reach Covina police at 626-384-5595. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

