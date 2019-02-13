Two Found Dead at Covina Home Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

Police checking out a report of domestic violence found two people dead inside a Covina home on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers first responded about 4:45 p.m. to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of East Center Street, Covina Police Department Lt. Dan Regan said.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the deaths were not available as detectives continued working at the scene Wednesday afternoon. No description of the dead was released, and there was no information released regarding any possible suspects.

Anyone with information can reach Covina police at 626-384-5595. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.