Valentine’s Day Menu at Trois Mec With Chef Ludo Lefebvre

Celebrity Chef Chef Ludo Lefebvre joined us live with a taste of the special tasting menu he’s serving up for Valentine’s Day all week at his restaurant Trois Mec.  The menu is available through Sat, Feb 16. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.

