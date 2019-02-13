White Supremacist Gets Life in Prison for NYC Sword Killing That Was Part of Plan to Incite Race War

A white supremacist who killed a black man with a sword as part of an attack that authorities said was intended to incite a race war has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

James Jackson was sentenced on Wednesday.

He admitted to fatally stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman in March 2017 after stalking a number of black men in New York City.

Jackson, who is white, told police he traveled from Baltimore to carry out the attack because New York is the media capital of the world. He said the slaying was intended to be practice for further assaults on black people.

Caughman, who was remembered as a gentleman and a good neighbor, was attacked while collecting bottles for recycling.

