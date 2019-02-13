Woman Struck by Truck, Severely Injured During Robbery of $10,000 Bike in Chino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thieves fleeing in a truck after stealing a bike worth $10,000 from a Chino store, struck and severely injured an employee who was chasing after them, the Chino Police Department said.

Two male suspects entered the bike store, Incycle Chino, on 2345 Mountain Ave. at around 4:15 p.m., grabbed the bike, threw it onto the back of a truck driven by a female driver, and fled, according to police.

The store manager, Megan Rodriguez, and store mechanic, Raul Ureno, chased the suspects outside.

Rodriguez was run over after she grabbed onto the suspects' truck in an attempt to get the bike back.

The 30-year-old suffered breaks to her hip, ribs and foot, as well as a fractured skull. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

Ureno said he then got into a car with a customer and chased the suspects.

When traffic forced the tuck to stop, Ureno attempted to punch out the suspects' windows, then grabbed the bike out of the back of the truck.

“This is only material, but it was important for Megan, and at that point Megan is important to me so I’m no longer thinking,” Ureno said.

Investigators discovered that before coming to the store, the two suspects were caught on camera looking at bikes at the store's San Dimas location.

The suspects face felony hit-and-run and robbery charges, according to police.

The store's owner is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

“I want them caught and punished," store owner Dominic galenti said. "I mean this is a bike. You really going to try to kill someone over a bicycle? I don’t understand that.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up to help cover Rodriguez's rehabilitation costs.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Chino Police Department detectives at 909-334–3005 or email ccarrino@chinopd.org.

Help us ID robbery/hit & run suspects: Suspects entered Incycle (12345 Mountain) at approx 4:17pm, stole a bike then fled. An employee attempted to stop the truck & was ran over, suffering major injuries. Contact Detective Carrino with info: (909) 334–3005 or ccarrino@chinopd.org pic.twitter.com/PYtVoIYwMT — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) February 13, 2019