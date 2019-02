Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“What are you? He doesn’t even look human,” a Playa Vista resident can be heard telling a woman and her son after they parked on a public street to grab a coffee on Tuesday in a caught-on-video racist tirade. The aggressor also told the family she pays "$10,000 a month" a month to keep people like them out, and the victim said the worst of it wasn't even captured on camera.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 13, 2019.