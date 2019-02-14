× 26 Workers in U.S. Illegally Are Detained After ICE Agents Raid San Diego Market

Undocumented workers at Zion Market in the San Diego community of Kearny Mesa were taken into custody Wednesday while special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement executed a federal search warrant at the business.

ICE spokeswoman Lauren Mack said many of the 26 individuals detained during the operation were released before evening, although she could not confirm whether all the workers were released from custody.

“The intent was they would be detained and released today pending the outcome of their immigration case,” Mack said.

Zion Market front manager Yongho Jun said a small group formed outside the large Korean supermarket in opposition to the ICE enforcement action.

