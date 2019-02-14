× 3 Suspects Arrested in Connection to Long Beach Shooting that Killed Man, Injured Bystander

Three suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old Compton man, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

On January 23, officers were called to the scene in the 200 block of East Anaheim Street and found the man fatally shot on the sidewalk. A woman police say was a bystander, was also struck by gunfire and suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to her torso, according to police.

Police identified Maurice Ross, a 24-year-old resident of Compton as the man killed in the shooting.

Detectives believe the incident was a result of a “gang-related” argument, according to the news release.

Isaiah James Tucker, 36, of San Bernardino, and Bryant Colton, 61, of Los Angeles and Sharell Johnson, 31, of Long Beach were all identified as suspects and arrested Thursday, police said.

Tucker is believed to have been “involved” in the killing, while Colton and Johnson are believed to have had knowledge of the killing and helped Tucker avoid prosecution, police said.

Tucker was being held on no bail.

Colton’s bail was set at $20,000 and Johnson’s was set at $1,000,000, according to public records.

The case was still under investigation.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Long Beach detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.