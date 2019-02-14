2 Women, Man Found Slain in Gated Newport Beach Community After Police Contact Person in Irvine ER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Orange County coroner's office on Thursday was working to identify three homicide victims who were found dead in a gated residential neighborhood of Newport Beach the previous evening.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when officers from the Irvine Police Department got into contact with a man in the emergency room of the Irvine Medical Center, according to a news release from the Newport Beach Police Department.

Irvine police then contacted officers in Newport Beach to request a welfare check at 36 Palazzo. The house is located in the upscale gated community of Bonita Canyon.

When officers went to the home, they "observed indications that further investigation was necessary," the release read.

Officers went inside the residence, where they found two women and a man dead.

It was not immediately clear how the three victims died, but police are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.

Police have detained the man who was initially contacted in the emergency room, though they have not identified him as a suspect.

It appears all four adults knew each other, according to investigators. They indicated there was no additional threat to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport Beach police Detective Prince at 949-644- 3762.