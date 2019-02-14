Bake Something Sweet This Valentine’s Day With John Kanell of Preppy Kitchen

Posted 10:16 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, February 14, 2019

Culinary influencer, lifestyle expert and avid baker John Kanell of Preppy Kitchen joined us live with some amazing Valentine's Day Desserts. To check out John’s sweet and savory recipes, you can go to his website or follow him on social media.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.