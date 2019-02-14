× Denver Teachers End Strike After Reaching Tentative Deal on Pay Raises

Denver teachers have reached a deal with Denver Public Schools and are set to return to the classroom after going out on strike Monday.

“This agreement is a win, plain and simple: for our students; for our educators; and for our communities,” said Denver Classroom Teachers Association President Henry Roman in a statement Thursday.

“No longer will our students see their education disrupted because their teachers cannot afford to stay in their classrooms.”

The teachers said they wanted higher, stable salaries, because the school district uses unpredictable bonuses to compensate for low base pay.

They also hoped higher salaries would also keep more educators from leaving the city, where the cost of living has “skyrocketed” in the last several years, one teacher told CNN.

Union representatives said a “breakthrough” came Tuesday night when the two sides were able to find some “common ground,” and eventually reached a tentative agreement that will need to be ratified by the union’s membership. It was unclear how long the ratification process would take.

Under the agreement, teachers would see 7% to 11% increase in their base salary and a “transparent 20-step salary schedule,” the DCTA said. It would also end “exorbitant five-figure bonuses” for senior administrators.

DCTA lead negotiator Rob Gould said the new salary schedule is “a lot better” and would help to retain and recruit talented educators for the benefit of Denver’s students.

“Teachers will be able to stay in Denver, and we’ll be able to keep our experienced educators here for our students,” he told CNN.

Teachers represented by the DCTA “may return to the classroom today,” the union’s statement said, though Gould said some teachers had been up all night and would be taking an unpaid day off.

Denver’s strike was just the latest in a wave of teachers strikes that spread across the country last year that has continued to gain strength.

In some, teachers got what they wanted. Other times, they didn’t. And in some states where teachers scored victories, unions say lawmakers are now retaliating with new bills.

‘Many areas of agreement’

The school district said in a statement that the agreement would see an investment of $23 million in teachers’ pay.

“This is a strong investment in our teachers — in both their base salary and the equity incentives,” Superintendent Susana Cordova said. “I’m very pleased we were able to reach a deal and in the collaborative way we worked together today.”

“There was a recognition that we share many areas of agreement,” Cordova added, “and we worked hard to listen and find common ground on the few areas where we had different perspectives.”

Lori Gates, an elementary school teacher, told CNN she was “ecstatic” that the strike was over. She stayed up all night, checking her phone for updates.

“My paycheck is going to grow and that’s great, but I really think we are part of the start to this national wave,” she said, also pointing to Los Angeles, where teachers went on strike for six days last month.

Asked what it would be like when she returns to Park Hill Elementary School on Thursday, Gates said, “We are going to have a lot of hugs. We will talk about (the strike) and talk about having a powerful voice with advocating for yourself.”

“And then,” she said, “we’ll get back to the writing and arithmetic.”

Teachers sacrificed hundreds of dollars a day

About 1,400 central office staff members and 400 substitute teachers had to fill in for more than 2,600 striking teachers. Each day cost the district more than $400,000, a spokeswoman said.

But the teachers also made significant sacrifices to go on strike. Each day cost them hundreds of dollars, making a difficult situation even more painful.

Ariel Walker said she limited herself to eating pasta with butter for three nights in a row, and had peanut butter and jelly for lunch every day. But she knew the sacrifice would be worth it.

“In order for me to have a bigger gain, and for future educators, too, I need to suffer,” she said.

Some teachers went on strike because it was so difficult to live on an educator’s salary in Denver.

“The rent has skyrocketed over the past few years,” said Lindsey Rutledge, a high school psychologist. “After we pay our rent, our student loan bill, our car payments, we have nothing left over. Most people who work in schools have to have second and third jobs.”