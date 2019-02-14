Diva Defined: Etienne and Ivy Coco

In this special episode of the Diva Defined podcast, legendary diva Sheryl Lee Ralph sits down with her son, Etienne, and daughter, Ivy Coco, for a very revealing conversation about family matters. Etienne and Ivy Coco hold nothing back as they discuss what it was like being raised by a famous actress, dealing with their parents’ divorce, and their close relationship as siblings. Etienne also opens up about smoking, drinking, and nearly losing his life after being robbed and shot.

