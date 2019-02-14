BREAKING: Flash Flood Warning Issued for Burn Areas of Riverside, Orange Counties

Film Academy Clarifies Plan for Oscars Broadcast Amid Backlash

Posted 5:25 AM, February 14, 2019, by
Oscar statues on display at the Time Warner Center on February 25, 2010 in New York City. (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Responding to widespread backlash to the fact that four Oscars will be presented during commercial breaks at the 91st Academy Awards, the film academy has issued a statement saying that all Academy Award winners will still be included in the broadcast on Feb. 24.

A joint statement from the film academy’s board of governors on Wednesday criticized “inaccurate reporting” and social media posts for what they described as a “chain of misinformation” that has angered film academy members. Critics of the changes include directors Alfonso Cuaron, Spike Lee and Martin Scorsese.

The cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action shorts awards will be presented during the commercial breaks this year in an effort to shorten the broadcast to three hours. Their speeches will be edited into the show.

