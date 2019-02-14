× Flash Flood Warning Issued for Burn Areas of Riverside, Orange Counties

A flash flood warning was issued Thursday Morning for the Holy Fire burn areas of Riverside and Orange counties.

The warning will be in place until 10:45 a.m., according to the alert from the National Weather Service.

Officials are urging people to get away from the recent burn areas as heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows, the alert stated.

The following areas in San Bernardino County were under mandatory evacuation orders Thursday morning:

• Amorose

• Alberhill

• Glen Eden

• Glen Ivy A

• Glen Ivy B

• Grace

• Horsethief A

• Horsethief B

• Laguna A

• Maitri

• McVicker A

• Rice

• Withrow A

Voluntary evacuation orders are in place for Alvarado A, Laguna B and Lakeside A, according to the county’s website.

A care center has been opened at Temescal Canyon High School located at 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore.

Grand Avenue was completely closed to traffic Thursday morning due to mud, rocks and water on the roadway.

A chance of thunderstorms is also possible this afternoon with Thursday’s storm, according to the Weather Service.

Rain is expected to continue into Thursday night, with showers likely to return again Friday afternoon.

A chance of showers will persist through the weekend.