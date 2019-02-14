Frank Buckley Interviews: Fiona Crombie, Film Production Designer

Fiona Crombie is a production designer who is nominated for a 2019 Academy Award for Best Production Design along with set decorator Alice Felton for the film The Favourite starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman. It’s a quirky film set in 18th century England and the ailing Queen Anne and her intimate friend Lady Sarah who effectively runs the country. That is until a conniving servant arrives and proceeds to disrupt the status quo in a darkly hilarious way. Fiona won the British equivalent of an Oscar last weekend for Best Production Design at the BAFTA Awards.

During this podcast, Fiona talks about what it means to be the production designer on a film, she discusses her process on The Favourite, and she reveals that part of that process included creating sets and settings for scenes that would not be lit by artificial light because the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos insisted on using only natural light and candles.