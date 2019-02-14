1 in Custody After Report of Person With ‘Deadly Weapon’ Prompts Lockdown of KTLA, Netflix at Hollywood Lot

One person is in custody after reports of a person with a “deadly weapon” prompted a lockdown of KTLA and Netflix on a Hollywood studio lot Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said the department received “second hand” information about a person who was armed. Later, Im said a person was in custody. He wasn’t sure where the suspect was detained, but said police did a “followup” several blocks away in the 5600 block of Franklin Avenue.

It is unclear if the person was armed when he or she was taken into custody.

Video from Sky5 showed several patrol cars outside residences at Franklin at North Gramercy Place.

KTLA employees have not been informed whether the lockdown has been lifted.

Sunset Boulevard in the area is shutdown, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

In a statement, Netflix said officials “received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

Employees at Sunset Bronson Studios, which is located near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, were not allowed to leave the area after the reported incident. Employees were also not allowed on the studio amid the investigation.

At least a dozen LAPD officers could be seen at the entrance of the lot on Van Ness Avenue, near the Netflix building.

Station management at KTLA were informing employees to “move to interior spaces” and away from windows as a “precautionary measure.”

People were being led out of the Netflix’s cue building in the middle of the, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No further information about the incident has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.

Appears @netflix employees are being evacuated from the building across from us. #netflix pic.twitter.com/0PlD8cAfi2 — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNorlian) February 15, 2019