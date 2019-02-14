LAPD Commander Under Investigation After Crashing, Abandoning Department Car Allowed to Join Controversial Retirement Plan

A Los Angeles police commander assigned to home duty after his unmarked car was found crashed and abandoned enrolled days later in a controversial retirement program that allows him to collect essentially twice his usual pay.

By joining the Deferred Retirement Option Plan, the commander will begin receiving early pension checks in addition to his regular salary while at home during the investigation into the crash.

Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension officials estimate Cmdr. Jeff Nolte’s monthly pension checks will be $13,872 — or nearly $166,000 per year. LAPD officials would not divulge Nolte’s current salary, but public records show he was paid $200,000 in 2017, the last year for which complete data are available.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore had previously confirmed that Nolte is the subject of the investigation and was assigned to home. Nolte oversees a team that investigates officer-involved shootings. His Dodge Charger was discovered wrecked near the intersection of 213th Street and Avalon Boulevard on the night of Jan. 24.

