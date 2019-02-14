Person Gunned Down in South L.A.

A man died in a shooting on a South Los Angeles street corner on Thursday evening, police said.

The deadly shooting took place about 6:40 p.m. at the northeast corner of Normandie and Florence avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

The northeast corner of Florence and Normandie avenues in South Los Angeles, as seen in a Google Street View image in April of 2018.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area, he said. One wore a white hat and a white jacket, while the other was dressed in all-dark clothing.

No description of the victim was immediately available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

