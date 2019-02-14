Person Gunned Down in South L.A.

A man died in a shooting on a South Los Angeles street corner on Thursday evening, police said.

The deadly shooting took place about 6:40 p.m. at the northeast corner of Normandie and Florence avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area, he said. One wore a white hat and a white jacket, while the other was dressed in all-dark clothing.

No description of the victim was immediately available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.