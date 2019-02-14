Man Injured in Shooting Near Los Angeles Synagogue

A man was shot near a Los Angeles synagogue and Jewish high school Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police responded to the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School building on the 7600 block of Beverly Boulevard at 12:24 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Madison said.

No further information was immediately available.

