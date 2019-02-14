× Off-Duty Detective, Suspect Both Critically Injured in Confrontation on Skid Row: LAPD

A suspect and an off-duty police detective were both in critical condition following an incident in the skid row area of downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, officials said.

The violent confrontation took place around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Sixth and San Julian streets, L.A. police said in a news release.

LAPD provided no information about what led up to the struggle or why the detective had made contact with the suspect. The agency also did not say whether the suspect was armed.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said, without specifying who was struck.

The detective was severely injured, and both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to LAPD.

Authorities were continuing to investigate and declined to release further information about the incident.