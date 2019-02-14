× Police Shooting Leaves 1 Dead at Metro Station in Downtown L.A.

An officer-involved shooting at the 7th St/Metro Center station in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning left one person dead, police said.

It was unclear what time the shooting took place at the underground Metro station near 7th and Flower streets.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that no officers were injured in the incident shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Video showed crime scene tape at the top of an escalator that leads down to the subway platform.

The identity of the person fatally shot in the incident has not been released.

There was no word on what prompted the shooting.

The 7th St/Metro Center station serves the Metro’s Purple and Red line subways, as well as the Blue and Expo line light rail trains.

7th/Metro Ctr: 7th/Figueroa portal closed due to police activity, use Flower and Hope St entrances to access station. pic.twitter.com/4RuqJNiIHs — Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) February 14, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.